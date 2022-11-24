Honor 80 Series launched alongside Honor Magic Vs foldable phone

Honor 80 series has been launched in China on Wednesday. The series consists of the Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and the Honor 80 SE. On the other hand, Honor also debuted its next foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic Vs, which comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a gearless hinge design. Read on to know more about each of the smartphones.

Honor 80 Price, Specifications

The base 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Honor 80 is costs CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,000) while the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 38,000).

This smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen with a FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Under the hood, the Honor 80 packs the recently unveiled Snapdragon 782G SoC. It runs on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0 skin on top.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 160-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Honor 80 sports a hole-punch cutout on the front that houses a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Honor 80 packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone, which also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor 80 Pro Price, Specifications

The Honor 80 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen with a 1.5K (1224 x 2700 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Honor 80 Pro packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It runs on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Honor 80 Pro has a triple camera system at the back, including a 160-megapixel main camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Honor 80 Pro also sports a pill-shaped cutout on the front that houses a dual camera system, namely the 50-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both camera setups are capable of recording 4K videos and include electronic image stabilisation (EIS) feature.

The Honor 80 Pro measures 163.3×74.9×7.8mm and weighs about 188g. Same as the Honor 80, it gets the 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM (Nano) 5G, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. This Honor smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Honor 80 SE Price, Specifications

The Honor 80 SE is priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000) for its 8GB + 256GB storage model while the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,000).

The Honor 80 SE sports a 6.67-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Honor 80 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

It features a triple rear camera setup, lead by a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well.

The Honor 80 SE packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. You get support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Honor Magic Vs Price, Specifications

The Honor Magic Vs costs:

8GB + 256GB – CNY 7,499 (approx Rs 85,800)

12GB + 256GB – CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 91,500)

12GB + 512GB – CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,02,900)

16GB + 512GB – CNY 10,888 (approx Rs 1,24,500)

The Honor Magic Vs is a foldable smartphone that has two displays, with the external OLED display measuring 6.45 inches in size with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. This panel has a resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 431 PPI, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

The inner panel is 7.9-inches in size with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 2272 x 1984 pixels resolution. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. They also have support for up to 1920Hz PWM dimming.

In addition, the Ultimate variant of the device carries support for stylus input. The official stylus accessory is called Magic-Pen. Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset. It comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm for hardware-level security. On the software front, it boots Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide unit with autofocus and macro mode support, and an 8MP snapper with a 3x telephoto lens. Further, it has a 16MP shooter on the front (external display). There’s no front-facing camera for the internal display.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, IMAX Enhanced-certified dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging.