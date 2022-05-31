Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ announced with 120Hz OLED display, 4500mAh battery, Honor 70 also debuts

HomeNewsHonor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ announced with 120Hz OLED display, 4500mAh...

Honor 70 Pro+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

By Meenu Rana
Honor 70 series

Honor 70 series has been announced in China which includes the Honor 70, Honor 70 Pro, and Honor 70 Pro+ smartphones. The Honor 70 packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen and Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC. The Pro models feature a 120Hz quad-curved OLED screen and are powered by Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor 70 is priced at 2699 yuan (Rs 31,395 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB, 2999 yuan (Rs. 34,880 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB and 3399 yuan (US$ 509 / Rs. 39,530 approx.) for 12GB + 512GB.

The Honor 70 Pro is priced at 3699 yuan (Rs 43,020 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB, 3999 yuan (Rs 46,530 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB and 4399 yuan (Rs 51,185 approx.) for 12GB + 512GB.

The Pro+ model is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 50,020 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 4599 yuan (Rs 53,490 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB.

Honor 70 Pro, Honor 70 Pro+ Specifications

The Honor 70 Pro and Pro+ come with BOE-manufactured 10-bit OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200x 2,652 pixels) curved OLED display. They feature a curved screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The Honor 70 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC whereas the Honor 70 Pro+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Both devices pack up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the imaging front, both the smartphones have a triple rear camera setup. They feature a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide macro sensor and an 8-megapixel camera with 3x optical zoom. Both smartphones feature 50MP front-facing selfie camera.

They are backed by a 4,600mAh battery cell with support for 100W fast charging. They run on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 skin on top. Connectivity options include a USB-C port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity. They measure 163.9mmx74.6×8.18mm and weigh around 192g.

Honor 70 Specifications

The Honor 70 sports a BOE-manufactured 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,800×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1.

For the camera, the Honor 70 has a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The smartphone draws its power from a 4,800mAh battery unit with support for 66W fast charging. Connectivity options include USB-C port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G and NFC. It measures 161.4×73.3×7.91mm in dimensions and weighs about 178 grams.

