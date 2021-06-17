Advertisement

Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro announced with Google Services

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2021 11:08 am

Both the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro feature a FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC.
Honor has launched Honor 50 series of flagship 5G smartphones in China. The line-up consists of the Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro. All three Honor 50 phones run on Google’s Mobile Services.

 

The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro feature a FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC while the Honor 50 SE has a 6.78-inch 120Hz LCD screen and is powered by Dimensity 900 SoC.

Let’s take a look at the Honor 50 series specifications, features, and other details.

 

Honor 50 series price 

 

Honor 50 SE is priced at 2399 Yuan (Rs 27,490 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 2699 Yuan (Rs 30,930 approx.).

 

The Honor 50 is priced at 2699 yuan (Rs 302,900 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2999 yuan (Rs 34,600 approx.) and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 3399 yuan (Rs 38,845 approx.).

 

The Honor 50 Pro is priced at 3699 yuan (Rs 42,400 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at 3999 yuan (Rs 45,830 approx.).

 

 

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro come in first snow crystal, summer amber, black jade green, and bright black colours.

 

Honor 50 SE specifications 

 

Honor 50 SE smartphone sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

 Honor 50 SE

On the camera front, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor. The SE variant sports a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 108MP f/1.9 primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

 

Honor 50 SE packs a 4000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2. The device measures 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm and weighs 191 grams.

 

Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C.

 

Honor 50, 50 Pro specifications and features

 

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro smartphones feature a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. The vanilla model has a 6.57-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate while the Pro model features a 6.72-inch OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate.

 

The vanilla model is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture in terms of optics. It will also have an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 32MP f/2.2 front camera.

 

Coming to the Pro model, it also has the same quad-camera setup found on the vanilla model. For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture accompanied by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture on the Pro model.

 

Both models run on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor 50 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone measures 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm and weighs 175 grams.

 

Honor 50 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging. The device measures 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm and weighs 187 grams.

 

For connectivity, both support 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC. Both of them feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Latest News from Honor

