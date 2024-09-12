Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch: All Details

Honor debuted the 200 5G series smartphones back in July in India, and an addition to the series, dubbed Honor 200 Lite 5G, is now confirmed to be coming soon. The handset’s price range in India has also been tipped, and we know its specifications because the device has already been launched globally.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: India Launch, Expected Price Range

As per the Explore Honor X account, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is about to launch in India. The caption of the post reads, “Ready to elevate your daily life? Something powerful yet LITE is coming your way. Stay tuned! ” suggesting that the handset’s name contains the Lite moniker. A separate post by Mukul Sharma confirms that it is indeed the Honor 200 Lite 5G and will launch in India by the end of this month.

In addition, Sharma suggests the device will have a price tag below Rs 25,000, suggesting it will compete with the Nothing Phone (2a), iQOO Z9s series, and more.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Specs

Honor 200 Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, 3240Hz PWM dimming, and 10-bit colours. It also has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 Lite 5G gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging support. It boots Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The device’s connectivity options include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets a single speaker for audio.