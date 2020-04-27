Advertisement

Honor 10X renders, key specs found listed on TENAA

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 2:32 pm

The TENAA listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number TEL-AN00 and TEL-AN00a.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly working on a new smartphone, known as Honor 10X. Now, the said smartphone has been found listed on Chinese regulatory website TENAA, revealing its official images and key specifications. 

 

The TENAA listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number TEL-AN00 and TEL-AN00a. The listing reveals some images of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, it reveals that the Honor 10X will be available in two colour options including Silver and Blue. The back panel of the smartphone comes with a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup. 

 

The camera module comes with a rectangular shape and it also houses LED flash. The back panel comes with a different finish, which gives it a premium look. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is located at the right side of the device. The fingerprint sensor will also act as a power button. Furthermore, the volume controls are also present on the right side of the smartphone. 

 

The front panel comes with a fullscreen display. This could also mean that the Honor 10X might come with a pop-up selfie camera. Interestingly, Samsung is also reportedly working on a new smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. Moving on, the listing reveals that the Honor 10X will come with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD screen. The smartphone will come with a 4200mAh battery. The phone will measure 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8mm. That said, there is no more information available about the upcoming Honor 10X. 



 

