HMD Global offers free repair of charging ports for select Nokia phones in India

Multiple Nokia users in India experienced faulty charging port issues on their Nokia smartphones. In order to fix this issue for those Nokia smartphones whose warranty has expired, HMD Global is offering free repairs for its Nokia users in India.

The company has revealed in a blog post that it will offer one-time, free-of-cost repair of select Nokia smartphones that have been identified to have charging section issue. The list includes Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 smartphones.

The brand says that the free-to-cost repair is valid for the above-mentioned smartphone models only. The company further says that the a device whose 12-month warranty has recently ended is also eligible for the free-of-cost repair, up to a maximum of 6 months after the warranty has lapsed. Users can simply take the above-mentioned Nokia smartphone to the nearest customer care centre and get the issue fixed free-of-cost.

Meanwhile, the company revealed that it is skipping the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has confirmed that it will not attend the upcoming exhibition due to coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that it will update on a new timeline for its product announcements.

Previously, Nokia rolled out Voice over WiFi network or Wi-Fi calling feature to its range of smartphones in India. The brand has revealed that the facility is available for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users in the country.

The brand claims that it is rolling out the feature to all Nokia smartphones after testing it for the past two months. To start with Reliance Jio, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will be able to use the VoWiFi features.