  • 13:03 Feb 07, 2020

HMD Global rolls outs VoWiFi to its range of Nokia smartphones in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 11:58 am

The brand has revealed that the facility is available for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users in the country.
HMD Global has announced that it is rolling out Voice over WiFi network or Wi-Fi calling feature to its range of smartphones. The brand has revealed that the facility is available for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users in the country. 

 

The brand claims that it is rolling out the feature to all Nokia smartphones after testing it for the past two months. To start with Reliance Jio, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will be able to use the VoWiFi features. 

 

The list of Nokia smartphone that supports Airtel Wi-Fi calling facility include Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1. In order to use this feature, users need to go Settings and then search for Wi-Fi calling. Users then need to enable this feature and keep both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling switched on. Then, users need to connect to a Wi-Fi network to start making Wi-Fi calls. The smartphone will automatically toggle between Wi-Fi and cellular network for the best quality call experience. 

 

Meanwhile, Nokia 1.3 key specifications and colour options were leaked online. Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).

