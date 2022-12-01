High profile launches from Xiaomi, iQOO, MediaTek and more postponed

A few high-profile launches from Xiaomi, iQOO, MediaTek, and more were all set to take place in December 2022 but have now been postponed indefinitely due to the passing away of Jiang Zemin, the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. None of the brands has announced when we can expect the launches to take place.

For those unaware, Zemin was the former president who helped China acquire its position as a global superpower. He passed away at the age of 96, as per local news agency. Following this unfortunate news, companies including Xiaomi, Huawei, iQOO and MediaTek took to Weibo and announced via their official handles that they will be delaying their respective launches.

Xiaomi 13 series launch postponed

Xiaomi said that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series smartphones will be announced soon but have yet to officially reveal a launch date. The company was also set to announce MIUI 14 alongside its next-generation flagships.

iQoo 11 series and iQOO Neo 7 SE launch postponed

iQOO 11 series launch is also one of the launches to get postponed. During the launch, the brand was also set to announce the new iQOO Neo 7 SE model as well.

The iQOO 11 series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. It will likely launch in India alongside the iQOO 11 Pro in January 2023. It should come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3200×1440 pixels resolution, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. There will be a dedicated, intelligent image and display chip, which could be the V2+.

Huawei Watch Buds launch postponed

Huawei was supposed to launch a pair of new smartwatches -Huawei Watch Bubs, on December 2 but has now postponed the event.

The Huawei Watch Buds is an interesting product, perhaps the world’s first, that combines true wireless earphones and a smartwatch. It is primarily a smartwatch with an AMOLED screen that doubles up as a charging-and-storage case for the included true wireless earphones. As of now, the Huawei Watch Buds are only set to be released in China. Depending on how they do there, we’ll potentially release them globally in other markets later on.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 launch Postponed

Lastly, MediaTek also delayed the launch of its Dimensity 8200 processor, which was supposed to arrive alongside the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

Again, none of the brands explicitly state the reason behind postponing launches, and neither of them has informed as to when the launches would take place.