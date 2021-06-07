Advertisement

HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Over-Ear Planar Headphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 5:11 pm

Key features include planar drivers with an acoustically invisible stealth magnet, 3.5mm detachable audio cables and a comfortable lightweight design.
HIFIMAN has officially announced the HE400se Open-Back Over-Ear Planar Headphones in India. The HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones will be available in India in Silver colour, starting June 2021 via Amazon.in for an attractive retail price of Rs 14,999.

 

The new HIFIMAN Electronics’ HE400se is an over-ear open-back headphone built for a studio-quality audio performance. The new design features a lightweight and adjustable headband along with hybrid earpads to help with added comfort during long hours. The varying thickness in the headband conforms to the human skull, which is almost like being custom-tailored for each listener’s head.

 

And the hybrid earpads help keep the ears cool during long listening hours, even in warm weather conditions. The drivers are also protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and element protection. The headphones feature durable connections that use dual-sided high-performance cables with 3.5mm connectors. A 6.35mm adapter is also packaged along for maximum compatibility with a wide range of devices.

 

The HE400se does not use the conventional neodymium magnets found on most drivers. They feature invisible stealth magnets, designed with a special shape allowing sound waves to pass through them without any interference. This is HIFIMAN’s advanced magnet design which is acoustically transparent, dramatically reducing wave fraction turbulence that’s highly responsible for degrading the integrity of sound waves. The new stealth magnet technology yields pure sonic output that is accurate and full-range.

 

As opposed to standard dynamic headphone diaphragms that are never driven to their full capacity, planar headphones feature conductive layers that cover nearly the entire diaphragm. This results in significantly lower distortion than conventional dynamic headphones. Thanks to HE400se’s high sensitivity which makes it a perfect match for low-voltage sources, you can now enjoy rich and pure music without the need for an amplifier.



Speaking on the announcement, Dr Fang Bian, Founder, President and CEO of HIFIMAN Electronics mentioned, “HIFIMAN is famous for developing planar magnetic headphones that bring real-world full-range sonics to personal audio. The HE400se is the result of our tapping our deep background in planar magnetic design to create a headphone with a wide soundstage and detailed imaging at a price that is within reach of nearly every music lover with a smart portable device or a high-res audio player or a.”

 

