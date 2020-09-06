Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

The OnePlus 8T is codenamed Kebab and the reports suggest that the phone will boast a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus' previous year's flagship OnePlus 7T was very well received by the Indian audience and this was mainly due to the phone striking a perfect balance at the price to specifications aspect. Another reason why the phone was a success is, OnePlus 7, being a flagship was lacking in the display and the camera department whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro was too expensive to be called a flagship killer anymore.

OnePlus, with the launch of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro this year, no longer stands in the "flagship killer" category hence the company launched a new series called Nord and is working on budget devices in the same category.

Now, it's almost time for OnePlus 8T and a recent report from various sources have revealed some key specifications of the device and its launch date as well.

The OnePlus 8T is codenamed Kebab and the reports suggest that the phone will boast a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The reports also suggest that users can choose between 60Hz and 120Hz which, is kind of a bummer.

In the camera department, the phone will come with four rear cameras which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the performance department, the OnePlus 8T is expected to ship with Snapdragon 865+ under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for the base variant. The phone is said to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Reports also suggest there's not going to be a major overhaul in the design language and the phone will resemble OnePlus 8 in terms of design. If we had to guess the price, considering the OnePlus 8 costs Rs 44,999, it is safe to assume that 8T would cost Rs 47,999 or might even come at the same price as OnePlus 8.

The expected date of launch is in the first week of October, the same time OnePlus announced the OnePlus 7T. There's still no official confirmation from OnePlus about the phone; hence, we suggest you take these rumours as a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, OnePlus has also stepped its foot in the mid-range segment with the OnePlus Nord and is all set to spread its roots with the upcoming OnePlus Clover, a budget OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 460, that was spotted on Geekbench this week.