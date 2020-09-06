Advertisement

Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 06, 2020 9:24 pm

Latest News

The OnePlus 8T is codenamed Kebab and the reports suggest that the phone will boast a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Advertisement

OnePlus' previous year's flagship OnePlus 7T was very well received by the Indian audience and this was mainly due to the phone striking a perfect balance at the price to specifications aspect. Another reason why the phone was a success is, OnePlus 7, being a flagship was lacking in the display and the camera department whereas, the OnePlus 7 Pro was too expensive to be called a flagship killer anymore.

 

OnePlus, with the launch of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro this year, no longer stands in the "flagship killer" category hence the company launched a new series called Nord and is working on budget devices in the same category.

Advertisement

 

Now, it's almost time for OnePlus 8T and a recent report from various sources have revealed some key specifications of the device and its launch date as well.

 

The OnePlus 8T is codenamed Kebab and the reports suggest that the phone will boast a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The reports also suggest that users can choose between 60Hz and 120Hz which, is kind of a bummer.

 

In the camera department, the phone will come with four rear cameras which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

On the performance department, the OnePlus 8T is expected to ship with Snapdragon 865+ under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for the base variant. The phone is said to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. Reports also suggest there's not going to be a major overhaul in the design language and the phone will resemble OnePlus 8 in terms of design. If we had to guess the price, considering the OnePlus 8 costs Rs 44,999, it is safe to assume that 8T would cost Rs 47,999 or might even come at the same price as OnePlus 8.

 

The expected date of launch is in the first week of October, the same time OnePlus announced the OnePlus 7T. There's still no official confirmation from OnePlus about the phone; hence, we suggest you take these rumours as a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, OnePlus has also stepped its foot in the mid-range segment with the OnePlus Nord and is all set to spread its roots with the upcoming OnePlus Clover, a budget OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 460, that was spotted on Geekbench this week.

 

PUBG out, FAU-G in

OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG "Settles" on the Name Wing for its Upcoming Dual-Display Phone

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 price and colour variants leaked

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies