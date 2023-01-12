Here’s how to pre-book Galaxy S23 series in India and avail exclusive offers

Samsung yesterday announced that it will be launching the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 and it also opened pre-bookings for the next Galaxy S series smartphones in the US. Now, the Korean brand has announced that buyers in India can now also pre-book the Galaxy S23 series and avail some discounts on the upcoming smartphones.

Samsung says that Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy S series smartphone. Customers can pre-book the flagship Galaxy S series by paying a token amount of Rs 1999 on Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across India.

Consumers who pre-book the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphone will get benefit worth Rs 5000. To avail the benefit, consumers need to purchase and activate the device before March 31, 2023. While the pricing and specifications of the upcoming devices will be unveiled at the time of launch, we already know how the devices should look, thanks to leaked renders.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely come with a circa 6.8-inch display, which is similar to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the slimmest bezel we have seen in the S series phone so far, the leak claimed. It should also be Samsung’s first flagship phone with a 200MP camera.

Also, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is expected to come with up to 1TB internal memory, a triple camera setup at the back camera, a 40MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It has also been confirmed that all models of the Galaxy S23 series, worldwide, will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.