  • 16:26 Mar 17, 2020

Advertisement

Google's free corona virus screening website

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : March 17, 2020 2:35 pm

Latest News

Google's online COVID-19 screening website is live. Read on to find out more
Advertisement

US president announced a couple of days ago that Google’s Verily division that deals with healthcare, is working on a COVID-19 (coronavirus) health checkup website. Google too confirmed this news but no launch dates were revealed.

 

Yesterday, the website went live and people living in California, USA can visit the website and take an online COVID-19 screener survey. People who meet the eligibility will be directed to the mobile testing site where they will be screened through a nasal swab test to identify if they have contracted the virus or not.

Advertisement

 

You can visit the site and hit the ‘Get Started’ tab to commence the screening. You will be asked

 

If you are of age 18 or older

US resident

Located in Santa Clara County, CA or San Mateo County, CA

If you are currently experiencing severe symptoms, such as severe cough, severe shortness of breath, severe fever, or other concerning symptoms.

 If you are eligible, you will be directed to the nearest mobile testing unit.

The website is in it's testing stages and will soon roll out to other parts of the country as well.

 

The coronavirus has taken over the world and now has morphed into a global Pandemic according to WHO. The virus currently has no cure and spreads from one person to another via cough droplets that are transmitted via physical contact. It is advised to watch your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. If washing your hands is not an option, use an alcohol-based sanitizer to clean your hand. It is advised to not touch your face, eyes, mouth or nose. Going out into the world should be limited. If you experience symptoms like shortness of breath, fever, cold, cough, get yourself tested and limit contact with others as to not spread the virus.

Apple Days on Amazon offering discounts on iPhone X, iPhone XS

Realme Days to be held from 19-22 March, Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT and more

Bobble introduces health-themed emojis and stickers to communicate preventive measures for Coronavirus

YouTube warns against higher rate of video takedowns during Coronavirus crisis

What does the 6 per cent GST hike in smartphones mean to consumers?

Can Motorola Razr survive the competition?

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

How to use iCloud on non- Apple devices?

Google Chrome adds protection against insecure downloads

April Fools’ Day 2018: The Best pranks from the Tech world and beyond

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies