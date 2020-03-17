Google's free corona virus screening website

Google's online COVID-19 screening website is live. Read on to find out more

US president announced a couple of days ago that Google’s Verily division that deals with healthcare, is working on a COVID-19 (coronavirus) health checkup website. Google too confirmed this news but no launch dates were revealed.

Yesterday, the website went live and people living in California, USA can visit the website and take an online COVID-19 screener survey. People who meet the eligibility will be directed to the mobile testing site where they will be screened through a nasal swab test to identify if they have contracted the virus or not.

You can visit the site and hit the ‘Get Started’ tab to commence the screening. You will be asked

If you are of age 18 or older

US resident

Located in Santa Clara County, CA or San Mateo County, CA

If you are currently experiencing severe symptoms, such as severe cough, severe shortness of breath, severe fever, or other concerning symptoms.

If you are eligible, you will be directed to the nearest mobile testing unit.

The website is in it's testing stages and will soon roll out to other parts of the country as well.

The coronavirus has taken over the world and now has morphed into a global Pandemic according to WHO. The virus currently has no cure and spreads from one person to another via cough droplets that are transmitted via physical contact. It is advised to watch your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. If washing your hands is not an option, use an alcohol-based sanitizer to clean your hand. It is advised to not touch your face, eyes, mouth or nose. Going out into the world should be limited. If you experience symptoms like shortness of breath, fever, cold, cough, get yourself tested and limit contact with others as to not spread the virus.