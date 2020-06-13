Advertisement

Google Stadia platform works on more Android phones - Check full list here

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 13, 2020 5:02 pm

Latest News

The online gaming service will work on phones from OnePlus, Samsung and Asus now.
Advertisement

Google Stadia will now work on more Android phones. The online gaming service from the company, which is yet to launch in India, works on phones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Asus among others. You might recall that since its launch, Stadia was compatible with Pixel range of devices (because, Google). But we're glad they are finally opening up the service to more users across the globe. So, if you have phones with Android 6.0 or above, and living in countries where Stadia is live, you can try out the gaming titles offered by Google. 

 

Here's how it works: 

Advertisement

 

Step 1: Open Stadia app and sign in with our account. 

Step 2: Go to Settings - Experience and enable 'Play on this device' 

Step 3: Stadia will show the games available and compatible with your device

Device support for Stadia

 

As we mentioned, new phones have been added ot the support list for Stadia. As you can see below, the list includes OnePlus 5, 6 and others, Samsung Galaxy S phones, and gaming devices like the Asus ROG Phone and Phone II. 

 

The list is mostly comprising of phones costing above Rs 30,000 in the market. We're yet to see brands like Xiaomi, Realme or Vivo making it to the list with their mid-range phone offerings. This probably suggests that Stadia needs competent hardware to work effectively. But more importantly, users need fast internet connection to enjoy the best experience of gaming on Stadia. This is one of the main reasons as to why Google hasn't launched Stadia for the Indian market yet. 

Google Stadia cloud gaming platform now supports Samsung, Asus and more smartphones

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Stadia online gaming OnePlus phones Pixel phones Android phones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zoom says it blocked users in China for sharing Tiananmen pictures

Now you can find Covid-19 testing centers using Google Search, Maps

BYJU offering free access of its learning app to Maharashtra Police officials children

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India
Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies