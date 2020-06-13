Google Stadia platform works on more Android phones - Check full list here

The online gaming service will work on phones from OnePlus, Samsung and Asus now.

Google Stadia will now work on more Android phones. The online gaming service from the company, which is yet to launch in India, works on phones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Asus among others. You might recall that since its launch, Stadia was compatible with Pixel range of devices (because, Google). But we're glad they are finally opening up the service to more users across the globe. So, if you have phones with Android 6.0 or above, and living in countries where Stadia is live, you can try out the gaming titles offered by Google.

Here's how it works:

Step 1: Open Stadia app and sign in with our account.

Step 2: Go to Settings - Experience and enable 'Play on this device'

Step 3: Stadia will show the games available and compatible with your device

Device support for Stadia

As we mentioned, new phones have been added ot the support list for Stadia. As you can see below, the list includes OnePlus 5, 6 and others, Samsung Galaxy S phones, and gaming devices like the Asus ROG Phone and Phone II.

The list is mostly comprising of phones costing above Rs 30,000 in the market. We're yet to see brands like Xiaomi, Realme or Vivo making it to the list with their mid-range phone offerings. This probably suggests that Stadia needs competent hardware to work effectively. But more importantly, users need fast internet connection to enjoy the best experience of gaming on Stadia. This is one of the main reasons as to why Google hasn't launched Stadia for the Indian market yet.