Google Search to End Notes Experiment This Month

Google Search Labs has been running an experiment called Notes where users could annontate search results with their own findings or whatever they wanted to have as a note attached to a specific search result. However, it seems like the feature didn’t gain enough traction as Google has decided to end the experiment later this month.

The company confirmed to 9to5Google that the experiment is available to test by the end of July. The idea behind the experiment was to let people leave “helpful tips about an article” in Search results or Discover. While ending the experiment, Google said, “people want to hear from others like them and Notes was an exploration of how to help people share their knowledge right on Search.”

Google’s full statement read as follows: “Search Labs is our testbed for bold experimentation and as we’ve shared, not all experiments will launch broadly. We’ve seen in our research that people want to hear from others like them and Notes was an exploration of how to help people share their knowledge right on Search. We’re excited to continue testing new ways to connect people to authentic, relatable voices and look forward to bringing some of our learnings from Notes into future product experiences.”

Meanwhile, in other related news to Google, the brand might be planning to offer a free 1-year subscription of Gemini Advanced to those who buy its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro. On the other hand, the standard Pixel 9 might get only 6 months of free Gemini Advanced access.

The Gemini Advanced subscription launched earlier this year in February and costs Rs 1,950 for a month in India. It provides users with access to Gemini’s 1.5 Pro model, featuring a one million token context window. Additionally, users receive priority access to new and exclusive features, the ability to edit and run Python code directly within the tool, and 2TB of Google One storage, among other benefits.