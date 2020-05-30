Advertisement

Android 11 Beta launch event postponed by Google

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 30, 2020 5:09 pm

The company was going to host its online-only event for Android developers on 3 June.
Google has decided to postpone the Android 11 Beta launch event which was going to take place 3 June. This was supposed to be Google's alternative event to the I/O 2020 conference which was cancelled because of the pandemic. And now, Google says, ' it is not the time to celebrate' and will come up with a new launch date for the event very soon. 

 

So what's the reason for the delay? While Google wouldn't publicly admit it, but the ongoing situation in the US has got a lot to do with its decision.The tweet from Android's official handle says, "We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon." 

Earlier this week, man called George Floyd was killed by the cops in the region, which had led to massive protests in Minnesota, forcing the police to act in extreme fashion. 

 

Google revealed Android 11 back in 2019, making it the first version to come without a dessert name. Since then it has been released as part of the Developer program for Pixel devices, with the latest preview version coming out last month. This is the final developer preview before the beta versions start rolling out which means that you would be able to test Android 11 on non-pixel phones. The DP3 has some improvements and new features like app exit reason, better security for mobile devices, faster uploads through ADB, picture in picture resizing, undo closed apps and new screenshot UI among others.

 

This is the latest event delay from Google in the past week. The company has already pushed the launch date for Pixel 4a from June to 13 July even though the units are production-ready and waiting to be shipped. 

