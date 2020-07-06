Advertisement

Google Meet noise cancellation feature now rolling out in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users.
Advertisement

Internet search giant Google has started rolling out its Noise Cancellation feature to its team video conferencing tool - Google Meet to its users in India.

The news comes from a Google Meet support page that now mentions noise cancellation rolling out to Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. It is also confirmed by Google that this feature isn't currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas.

Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users.

"Meet uses Artificial Intelligence to remove non-stationary noises, which are noises that vary widely in frequency over a short time. Some examples of non-stationary noises are typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site. When noise canceling is on, Meet filters the noise from your audio input while letting your voice through" said Google in a support page.

Google Meet filters out noises that don’t sound like voices. Voices from TV or people talking at the same time won’t be filtered out. If non-speech is an important part of your call (like playing musical instruments or investigating a noise) then Google recommends turning off noise cancelation.

You can Turn noise cancellation on or off. This feature is off by default. To turn it on, follow the steps below.

1. Go to the Meet homepage.
2. Click Settings Settings.
3. Select Audio.
4. Turn on Noise cancellation.
5. Click Done.

Google Meet is free, will it bother Microsoft, Zoom and Slack?

Google Meet starts rolling out Gmail integration, should Zoom worry?

How to make Google Meet video calls from Gmail

Google Meet may soon allow you to blur background during video call

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook Avatars: Here’s how you can create your personalised Avatar

WhatsApp rolls out dark mode to the web: Here's how to enable

Reliance JioMeet vs Zoom: Which one is a better video calling app?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies