Google Meet noise cancellation feature now rolling out in India

Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users.

Advertisement

Internet search giant Google has started rolling out its Noise Cancellation feature to its team video conferencing tool - Google Meet to its users in India.



The news comes from a Google Meet support page that now mentions noise cancellation rolling out to Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. It is also confirmed by Google that this feature isn't currently available to users in South Africa, UAE, and the immediately surrounding areas.



Google Meet noise cancellation feature is currently available to G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts. This feature is currently available on web only and is coming soon for mobile users.



"Meet uses Artificial Intelligence to remove non-stationary noises, which are noises that vary widely in frequency over a short time. Some examples of non-stationary noises are typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site. When noise canceling is on, Meet filters the noise from your audio input while letting your voice through" said Google in a support page.



Google Meet filters out noises that don’t sound like voices. Voices from TV or people talking at the same time won’t be filtered out. If non-speech is an important part of your call (like playing musical instruments or investigating a noise) then Google recommends turning off noise cancelation.



You can Turn noise cancellation on or off. This feature is off by default. To turn it on, follow the steps below.



1. Go to the Meet homepage.

2. Click Settings Settings.

3. Select Audio.

4. Turn on Noise cancellation.

5. Click Done.