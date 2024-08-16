Google Meet App Redesigned, Also Gains New Video Calling Features

Google’s popular video conferencing app, Google Meet, has been redesigned. The updated user interface, along with a set of new video calling features, allows users to access advanced features more easily, use Emoji reactions, try on-the-go mode, and do more.

Meet’s new calling interface has a fresh look and feel, making it easier to start and receive video calls or schedule one for later. The redesigned Google Meet App has a new layout that includes call control buttons that mirror the meeting experience. You can also more easily access advanced features like live captions, which are available in over 70 languages. Plus, you can keep the conversation going with real-time chat directly in your video call, which lets you share links and stay engaged even when you can’t talk out loud.

As for the new features, you can now stack effects — like adding a filter, background and accessories. Next, users can now better express themselves on large group calls with emoji reactions. With a quick tap, you can send a thumbs-up emoji, clapping hands emoji, or the laughing face emoji and more, and you can also change the emoji skin tone in settings to best reflect you.

The new update for Google Meet also enables screen sharing on iOS and Android. You can use it to show photos, videos, presentations, and more to everyone in the call.

There’s also a new on-the-go mode in Google Meet for Android and iOS. It is an audio-only experience with larger, easier-to-press call control buttons, so you can take calls on your walk, in a car or on public transportation with fewer distractions. And if you need to switch your call to your Android phone and tablet, the new call transfer feature lets you easily move your Video call to another device without any disruption.

These updates will gradually roll out to Google Meet video calls over the next few months. Google notes that if any one person in the call isn’t on the latest version of the app, which supports these new features, the call will automatically default to the older experience.