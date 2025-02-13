Google Makes Gemini Live Conversations More ‘Dynamic and Engaging’

Google, in an e-mail to Gemini Live customers, wrote that it is making Gemini Live conversations more ‘dynamic and engaging’. It is doing so by updating the feature to use Google’s latest model, which remains unspecified as of now, though. Here are the details of the new development.

“Google is starting to roll out updates to Gemini to make your conversations even more dynamic and engaging,” Google said in an e-mail. It further added, “With our latest model, Live can better understand multiple languages, dialects, or accents in a single Live chat and help with your translation needs.” Google hasn’t exactly specified the model update that is supposed to make Gemini Live conversations more engaging.

The e-mail further reiterated that in the coming months, Google will also bring screen sharing and live video streaming capabilities to Live. It adds that “as part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it’s on).” As of now, Gemini Live only stores the transcripts of your conversations.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced the addition of NotebookLM Plus to the Google One AI Premium subscription as a research and thinking companion designed to help you make the most of your information. “NotebookLM can help you ace a career certification, generate ideas or synthesize data for a project,” said Google.

With NotebookLM Plus, you can upload material, summarize it, ask questions and transform it into something engaging, like a podcast-style audio discussion. Now, Google is adding NotebookLM Plus to the Google One AI Premium subscription in a version with higher usage limits and premium features for even more customized research. This adds on to existing plan benefits like Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more, plus 2 TB of storage.