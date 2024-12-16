Google Could Use a MediaTek Modem in Pixel 10 Series

Google Pixel 10 series is months away at this point but that doesn’t mean we don’t have any information about the devices. A new report has surfaced online, suggesting Google will use a MediaTek Modem in Pixel 10 series smartphones instead of a Samsung modem it has been using since Pixel 6 series.

The report comes from Android Authority, which states that Google considered using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem as well, which is the same one used in Apple’s iPhone 16 series, but for one reason or another, ended up finalising that it will employ a MediaTek modem in Pixel 10 series. The model in concern is the T900, which is an unreleased modem by MediaTek.

While not much is known about the modem, the report states that it belongs to MediaTek’s “M85” generation modem IP. “For reference, “M70” supported 3GPP Release 15 5G specification, “M80” upgraded to Release 16, so it’s safe to assume “M85” will support Release 17 or even newer,” the report added.

It’s safe to assume that the modem would perform significantly better than Samsung’s Exynos modems Google has been using in the Pixel series so far if the company has opted for it.

It’s not only the modem where Google is ditching Samsung, but also for the Processor manufacturing, as Google’s Pixel 10 series is rumoured to pack the Tensor G5 chip manufactured by TSMC. While Samsung’s foundry has seen progress, TSMC’s node still remains unmatched in this space.

Google is making these switches in order to improve the thermals on the Pixel 10 series. The company has even internally admitted that the main dissatisfaction amongst consumers (and the primary reason for returns) with Pixel series devices is overheating of the devices, which is due to the Tensor chip that Samsung has been manufacturing for years.