Google Assistant, Search, Maps to show COVID-19 vaccine availability in India

Google wants to help Indian citizens get vaccinated as soon as possible. As a result, the search giant has unveiled that its Google Search, Maps and Assistant will now show useful information about COVID-19 vaccine availability in India.

Google has said it will roll out the functionality starting this week. It will be available for over 13,000 locations across the country. Further, people will be able to get more helpful information about vaccine availability and appointments. All the information provided by Google is through real-time data from the CoWIN APIs.

This information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them or any specific area. In addition, it will be shown across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant.

In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages. These include Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi. Google says it will partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.

“As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms”, said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search.

