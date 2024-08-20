Google App on Android to Drop Dedicated Search Button: Report

Google’s Search is at its core and the foundation of its business and the brand is now on a path to fully integrate AI within Search. With AI taking over, Google may be planning to give Search a backseat, considering a new report suggests that the company may be planning to remove the dedicated Search button in the Google app on Android.

As Android Authority reported its findings of an APK teardown of the new Google app 15.32.37.28.arm64 beta, it was found that Google is testing three new layouts for the app’s bottom navigation bar that no longer feature a prominent Search button. While the search bar on the top serves the same functionality as the search button, it still takes away a key functionality of the app where the user could easily access Search right from the bottom bar.

Three new layouts of Google app; Image Credit: Android Authority

One of the layouts show only two buttons in the bottom navigation bar, including “Home” and “Saved.” The other one gets a “Home” button along with what looks like a “Share” button. The third one has four button, including “Home,” an icon with four squares which could be for other Google apps, a “Saved” button, and a “Bell icon,” likely for notifications.

Current UI

There’s no detail regarding when this change might come to the general public, but it may be controversial once it arrives despite being a minor one.

In related news to Google, it recently announced a redesign for the Meet app. Meet’s new calling interface has a fresh look and feel, making it easier to start and receive video calls or schedule one for later. The redesigned Google Meet App has a new layout that includes call control buttons that mirror the meeting experience. You can also more easily access advanced features like live captions, which are available in over 70 languages.