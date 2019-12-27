Good and Bad of Vivo: TMI Report Card 2019

Vivo introduced 33.3 per cent of smartphones in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment and 29.63 per cent smartphones were launched between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

In 2019, Vivo launched a total of 27 models in the country. The brand heavily stressed in the sub Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment.

Stats for Vivo 2019









The company introduced 16 smartphones series in 2019. As far as the numbers are concerned, 33.3 per cent of smartphones launched by Vivo were in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment and 29.63 per cent smartphones were priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. The company launched 18.52 per cent smartphones in under Rs 10,000 segment and 18.52 per cent of smartphones were launched in Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Vivo focused heavily on the selfie experience in 2019 as 51.85 per cent of smartphones were launched with a 32-megapixel front camera. Furthermore, the brand also launched one smartphone with a dual-selfie camera (Vivo V17 Pro).

For the rear camera, the company introduce 85.19 per cent of smartphones with a triple-camera setup. The brand launched two smartphones with quad cameras, one smartphone with dual camera and one smartphone with a single-camera setup. Interestingly, out of 27 models, 25.93 per cent smartphones were equipped with a 48-megapixel rear sensor.

Vivo also stressed on the battery backup for its smartphone range in 2019. The company introduced 51.85 per cent of smartphones with 5,000mAh and above battery capacity, 40.74 per cent with 4,000 to 5,000mAh capacity and only 7.41 per cent of phones were launched with less than 4,000mAh.

Coming to the display size, Vivo has launched all the smartphone within 6.2 inches and 6.5 inches of screen size. In terms of hardware, 59.26 per cent smartphones were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, while 40.74 per cent of smartphones were based on MediaTek chipset.

The company introduced 33.3 per cent of smartphones with 6GB of RAM, 29.53 per cent with 4GB RAM, 18.52 per cent with 8GB RAM and 11.1 per cent with 3GB RAM. In terms of storage, the company has launched 44.4 per cent smartphones with 64GB storage, 40.7 per cent with 128GB storage and 14.8 per cent with 32GB storage options.

Highs:

This year Vivo changed its strategy and focused on the budget and mid-range categories in the Indian smartphone market. The brand delivered a new smartphone in every Rs 1,500 price gap.

Vivo created its unique selling point by focusing more on the selfie experience. The majority of the smartphones that were launched in 2019 had a 32-megapixel sensor.

The company also stressed more on online sales and it introduced a different series of smartphones just for the online market. The Vivo U-series was one of the best selling series from Vivo on online platforms.

Lows:

At a time when we saw a lot of brands focussing on UI, Vivo didn't bring in any significant changes in FunTouch OS. Furthermore, the rollout of the regular update was another problem from Vivo.

Best smartphone from Vivo in 2019

Vivo Z1 Pro was the best smartphone of the company in 2019. The smartphone was a complete smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications along with punch-hole design, massive 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The smartphone gave stiff competition to its rival, including Realme and Xiaomi, with its gaming-centric approach along with some aggressive pricing.

What is the outlook of Vivo in 2020?

Vivo aggressively entered the online market this year with a slew of launches. However, in 2020 the brand needs to maintain a balance between the offline and online market.

Secondly, we can expect Vivo will continue focusing on the smartphone cameras and we might see a couple of mobiles with X factor in the camera department in 2020.