Glance, Darling of Budget Smartphone Makers: But Why?

In the fiercely competitive landscape of budget smartphones, where profit margins are thin, and differentiation is vital, Glance has emerged as a favoured tool among budget smartphone manufacturers. This lock screen content platform, developed by InMobi, delivers curated content directly to users’ lock screens. Its rapid ascent can be attributed to its ability to provide personalized content, user-friendly interface, and strategic alliances with smartphone makers.

Why Do Budget Smartphone Makers Use Glance?

Budget smartphone makers have embraced Glance primarily for its seamless user experience, which is particularly appealing to first-time smartphone users. The platform transforms the lock screen into an interactive space, providing users with personalized content, including news, entertainment, and sports updates, based on their preferences and behaviour. For manufacturers, Glance is a value proposition that enhances device appeal by offering an engaging experience without the need for additional apps.

“Glance’s popularity among budget smartphone makers is due to the monetization opportunities it offers,” said a leading smartphone maker on condition of anonymity. “The platform operates on an ad-supported model, seamlessly integrating advertisements into the content feed. This allows manufacturers to generate additional revenue without charging users for the service. For budget-conscious consumers, this means access to a premium content experience at no extra cost.”

Another smartphone manufacturer noted, “Glance also offers better revenue share compared to pre-loaded apps, helping us keep budget smartphone prices in check.”

With stiff competition and minimal profit margins in the budget smartphone market, manufacturers are compelled to forge partnerships that help maintain affordability. “At the end of the day, there are no free lunches. When some brands show ads on their phones to generate revenue, Glance does the same, so customers don’t have to pay for the service,” the manufacturer added.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Penetration

Glance’s widespread adoption in budget smartphones is primarily driven by strategic partnerships with leading brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme. These collaborations have expanded Glance’s reach, though they also raise questions about consumer choice. By pre-installing Glance on devices, manufacturers create a predefined ecosystem, though most offer an opt-out option for users who prefer not to engage with the platform.

A China-headquartered mobile maker commented, “We have observed that most budget smartphone users don’t have an issue with Glance and appreciate the curated content. The criticism usually comes from mid-segment and premium phone users, which is why Glance is typically not included on those devices.”

Shivam Ranjan, the Head of Marketing at Motorola, stated, “We are currently experimenting with Glance on our budget smartphones, aiming to empower users with relevant information. Our NPS data indicates that consumers are not averse to it. We currently have no roadmap for Glance for our mid-segment and premium devices in India. We’ve received positive feedback on our new Hello UI, which combines a clean Android experience with enhanced features like Smart Connect, Moto Secure, and Family Spaces. We will continue to focus on Hello UI for our mid and premium segment consumers.”

Addressing Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite its success, Glance and its partner manufacturers face significant challenges. As the digital content landscape continues to evolve, competition from other platforms and the need for constant innovation remain pressing concerns. Additionally, data privacy and user consent issues could pose regulatory challenges, particularly as global data protection standards become more stringent.

However, Glance’s established position in the market and its ongoing efforts to enhance platform features and content offerings are expected to address the concerns as and when they arise.