Gizmore Curve smartwatch launched in India

Gizmore Curve has been launched in India with features like bluetooth calling, Always-on display feature and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch in India called Gizmore Curve. It comes with Always-on display functionality and a metal body. Apart from this, users get access to cloud-based watch faces and also split-screen functionality for better multi-tasking. Read on to know more about the watch.

Gizmore Curve: Price

Gizmore Curve will be exclusively available on Flipkart in four colors- Black, Grey, Pink and Olive Green. It will be priced at Rs 1,299 at the time of launch, while the price will increase to Rs 1,699 once the offer ends.

Gizmore Curve: Specifications

The USP of the Gizmore CURVE is its Curved LCD display with 500 nits peak brightness. The 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) HD display has 360 x 360 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother animations. The display supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to let users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

The CURVE is also one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on display feature, claims the brand. The watch has a 10-day runtime on a single charge. In terms of health and fitness, the smartwatch offers 100+ Sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a 24×7 Heart Rate Monitor, Calorie counter, Hydration Alert, Menstrual Tracker, a Sleep monitor, Stress Monitor and Guided Breathing mode.

The smartwatch sports a metallic body with IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust. The smartwatch also comes packed with accessibility features such as bluetooth calling, AI Voice assistance (Alexa & Siri), Goal completion notification, and In-built calculator. The Gizmore CURVE connects to smartphones via the JYOU PRO APP.

