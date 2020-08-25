Advertisement

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 2:08 pm

The Gionee K3 Pro is available in two colour options including Jade Green and Pearl White.

Gionee has announced the launch of a new smartphone in China Dubbed as Gionee K3 Pro. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 799 Yuan (approx. Rs 8,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Gionee K3 Pro is available in two colour options including  Jade Green and Pearl White. The smartphone is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 234ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. Details regarding the other two cameras are not known at the moment. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The Gionee K6 features a 4000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. The Gionee K3 Pro comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.3 x 77.6 x 9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.

