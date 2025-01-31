Gemini 2.0 Flash AI Model is Now Stable, Replacing 1.5 Pro

The Google Gemini 2.0 Flash AI model is now stable and is replacing the Gemini 1.5 Pro in the Gemini App on Android as well as on the web. “This model delivers fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks, providing everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning or writing,” said Google in a blog post.

Gemini 2.0 Flash was announced at the beginning of December last year. Along with 2.0 Flash, Gemini Advanced users will continue to have access to a 1M token context window for up to 1,500 pages of file uploads, priority access to features like Deep Research and Gems, and more.

Further, Google has also upgraded image generation in Gemini to the latest version of Imagen 3. “This model delivers richer details and textures, and follows your instructions with greater accuracy to help bring your creative vision to life,” said Google.

2.0 Flash is now rolling out to all users on the Gemini web and mobile app. “Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro will remain available for the next few weeks for you to continue your existing conversations,” said the company. As of now, we aren’t seeing the upgraded model on our Gemini Advanced account in the Android app, but only on the web. Further, the 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash descriptions have changed to “Previous model” while the one for Flash 2.0 says “For everyday tasks, plus more features.”

Later in December, Google also announced the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental Model. This model is trained to generate the ‘thinking process’ it goes through when the user gives it a prompt. Thinking Mode is available as an experimental model in Google AI Studio, and for direct use in the Gemini API. In other words, it is not available for general consumers in the Gemini app for now.

Google said that the model’s thinking process is returned as a new section in the Thoughts panel in the response window. By default, the Thoughts panel is collapsed. You can expand the panel by clicking the Thoughts header. Unlike the returned response, the contents of the Thoughts panel are not editable in Google AI Studio.