Galaxy Z Flip4 hands-on photos surface online

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 leaked photos show a design similar to Z Flip3.

By Abhishek Malhotra
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 will have a design similar to Z Flip3
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 leaked photos show a smaller hinge
  • Galaxy Z Flip4 will have a larger battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is the upcoming foldable from Samsung whose specifications have already been leaked online. Now, the hands-on photos of the upcoming Z Flip4 have emerged online which give us a first glimpse at the phone. As a spoiler, there’s not much new to look at.

Galaxy Z Flip4 hands-on photos were leaked by TechTalkTV as per which the design of the Galaxy Z Flip4 largely remains unchanged as compared to the last generation of the Z Flip. You get the same dual cameras with a cover display to the left which is now slightly bigger in size in comparison to Z Flip3.

Further, the Z Flip 4 offers marginally thinner bezels. The source also claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s display has a shallower crease as compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the size of the hinge has also been significantly reduced which could result in a lighter to hold Z Flip4. However, there is still a visible gap when the device is folded shut.

It continues to sport a dual-tone design. The device is also equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The leak also claims that the Z Flip4 will offer a bigger battery life. The detailed specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip4 have already been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be backed by a larger 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip4 should come with a dual-camera setup identical to Z Flip3. It includes a 12-megapixel sensor with purported support for OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will sport a 10-megapixel front-facing sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 2640 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

