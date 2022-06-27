Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch launched in India with Alexa built-in

Fossil has launched a new hybrid smartwatch called the Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch. The platform features up to two weeks of battery life, access to Alexa, new SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and more. Additionally, alongside the smartwatch release is the introduction of the redesigned Fossil Smartwatches companion app, with more features, functionality and improved user experience.

The smartwatch has launched in India today for Rs 17, 633 (leather and silicone strap styles) and Rs 19, 173 (bracelet styles). It will be available for purchase via Fossil website and select Fossil retail stores.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Specifications

The Gen 6 Hybrid has launched in two variants called Stella and Machine. Gen 6 Hybrid Machine features a 45mm case with knurled top ring and pushers. The classic style is available in black, silver-tone or smoke with a brushed, 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap.

Gen 6 Hybrid Stella, featuring a 40.5mm case, is designed with a coin-edge top ring, 150 hand-placed crystals on most styles and bevelled mechanical hands. The smartwatch is available in rose gold-tone, silver-tone and two-tone colorways, with a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap or silicone strap. For additional personalization, Machine and Stella are interchangeable with 24mm and 18mm straps and bracelets respectively, and all Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches feature customizable watch faces.

The new watch has app launcher and workout selection screens which follow the smartwatch’s circular design. In addition to the activity and wellness tracking features such as sleep, steps, workouts tracking and more — Gen 6 Hybrid boasts a new SpO2 sensor and improved heart rate sensor.

The SpO2 sensor allows users to track an estimate of blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time, while the upgraded heart rate sensor allows for continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy.

Lastly, Alexa is preloaded on Gen 6 Hybrid and available to pair with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS in supported countries. Users can interact with Alexa through voice input via the new microphone, seeing Alexa’s response on the readout display.

As for the redesigned companion app, here are the new features described by Fossil:

Personalize Their App Homescreen – Daily snapshot with key updates, watch face syncing and a comprehensive wellness overview.

Customize Their Watch – Change the watch face, quick settings and more.

See Stats At-A-Glance – Find a complete overview of activity, workouts and health metrics, all in one screen.

Fossil says that existing users who have the Fossil Smartwatches app will receive this update automatically, and new users can download the Fossil Smartwatches app now for both iOS and Android.