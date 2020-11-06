Advertisement

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Discounts on Poco C3, M2, M2 Pro and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 5:32 pm

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will see offers with the lowest prices for Poco smartphones like Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3.
Poco recently announced that it has sold 1 million smartphones in sales during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. Now it is back with offers in its next Big Diwali Sale event on Flipkart

After Big Billion Days and Big Diwali Sale (wave 1), buyers will be getting a final chance at purchasing Poco smartphones at discounted prices during Big Diwali Sale that starts tomorrow, 7th November (12pm for Flipkart Plus users, and 8th Oct 00:01 hours onwards for all users) and lasts till 12th Nov 2020.

The sale will see offers with the lowest prices for Poco smartphones like Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3.

Buyers will be able to avail an additional instant discount of 1500 Rs (2000 Rs on prepaid transactions) on Poco C3 (4GB + 64GB) and 1000 Rs (1500 Rs on prepaid transactions) on Poco C3 (3GB + 32GB).

 
On Poco X3, buyers will be able to avail an additional 2500 Rs off, while Poco M2 Pro buyers will get an instant discount of 2000 Rs.

 
This will be valid for credit card, debit card and EMI transactions made through ICICI, Citi, Axis & Kotak bank. All other devices will see an instant discount of 10%.

Here are the Sale offer on Poco smartphones:

Poco C3 3GB + 32 GB variant will sell for Rs 7,499 after discount of Rs 500.

Poco M2 6GB + 64 GB variant will sell for Rs 10,499 after discount of Rs 500.

Poco M2 6GB + 128 GB variant will sell for Rs 11,499 after discount of Rs 1000.

Poco M2 Pro 4GB + 64 GB variant will sell for Rs 12,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Poco M2 Pro 6GB + 64 GB variant will sell for Rs 13,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Poco M2 Pro 6GB + 128 GB variant will sell for Rs 15,999 after discount of Rs 1000.

Poco X2 6GB + 64 GB variant will sell for Rs 16,499 after discount of Rs 1000.

Poco X2 6GB + 128 GB variant will sell for Rs 17,499 after discount of Rs 1000.

Latest Smartphones
