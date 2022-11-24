Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus smartwatch launched, Vivo TWS 3 series also debut

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Ninja Call Pro Plus which comes with an 1.8-inch display and 100 sports modes. On the other hand, Vivo has debuted the TWS 3 series in China, including the TWS 3 and the TWS 3 Pro earbuds. The new generation of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from Vivo bring improved noise cancellation on both models as compared to its predecessors.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price, Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus comes with a price of Rs 1,999 and will be available in Navy Blue, Pink, Gold, Grey and Black colours. The smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India and the company’s official website.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus sports a square dial and features a large 1.83-inch screen with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. There are a bunch of customisable watch faces to choose from and watch is water resistant up to 5 meters.

On the health front, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and female health care. It comes with sedentary and hydration reminders as well. Apart from that, the wearable has support for more than 100 sports modes including basketball, football, climbing, tennis, and more.

In addition, the latest watch from Fire-Boltt features a built-in mic and speaker that offers Bluetooth calling support with access to a quick dialpad, call history, and contacts syncing features. There is also a voice assistant for hands-free controls.

For entertainment purposes, the smartwatch comes with 2048, Thunder Battleship and Young Bird built-in games and packs features like notifications display, weather updates, camera and music control, and more. As for battery life, the wearable can last up to 6 days on a normal charge.

Vivo TWS 3 Pro, TWS 3 Price, Features

The Vivo TWS 3 series consists of the TWS 3 Pro and the TWS 3. The Vivo TWS 3 is priced at CNY 500 (approx Rs 5,750), while the Vivo TWS 3 Pro model earbuds price has been set at CNY 1000 (approx Rs 11,500). Both models are available in White, and Blue Hue colours.

Vivo TWS 3 Pro and the TWS 3 come with enhanced ANC over their predecessors. The TWS 3 supports noise reduction by up to 48dB, handling sounds with a frequency of up to 4,000Hz. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3 Pro models reduce noise by to 49dB. The company claims that the Pro model is designed to produce low distortion with a total harmonic distortion plus noise (TNS+N) value of 0.002 percent or lower.

Both earbuds are equipped with a 12.2mm driver with a 3-layer nano-composite diaphragm, as per Vivo. On the connectivity front, both models have Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio support, which can bring down the latency to 55ms. The models also feature 360-degree spatial audio support.

They feature aptX Lossless support at 1.2Mbps bitrate, which means one can listen to high-quality audio tracks. Further, you the TWS can set the noise level of the ANC as per your surroundings. Moreover, it supports speech recognition as well. There’s a 3-mic setup that is used for high-quality binaural audio recording.

The Vivo TWS 3 earbuds with ANC disabled can provide up to 10 hours of audio playback on a single charge with a total listening time of 40 hours when paired with the charging case. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3 Pro earbuds with ANC disabled can last for up to 6.8 hours of audio playback with 30 hours of total playtime with the charging case on.