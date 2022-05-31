Fire-Boltt launches Talk Pro smartwatch for Rs 2999

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called Talk Pro with enhanced calling features. The Talk Pro comes with a round-dial design and is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart.

Fire-Boltt Talk Pro Features

This Bluetooth enabled calling smartwatch comes with inbuilt speaker, mic and other key calling features like Quick Dial Pad, Sync Contact and Call History. It enables a hands free experience for the user, wherein one can make or receive a call, along with smart notifications, safely while keeping the phone in pocket.

The Fire-Boltt Talk Pro sports a 1.32” full touch HD round display giving 360*360 pixels resolution. It comes with 60 sports mode and a 24×7 personal health assistant in the form of SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing. It also gives sedentary reminders and drink water reminders, both being vital to a healthy lifestyle.

The company says that with the long lasting battery, you can enjoy the inbuilt games along with other features non- stop for a week, with a single charge. This is IP 68 water resistant, allowing users to do heavy duty exercises without worrying about the moisture from sweat.

The alarm allows you to wake up on time and monitor your exercises with a timer and stopwatch. And with the weather update feature you can plan your day ahead.

Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt, elaborate about their newly launched products, “Ever since we started, we have seen 2000% year on year growth, only because we believe in doling out products that resonate with our belief of delivering the latest in the industry. Our new products are testimony to the promise that we made long ago to ourselves and our consumers. We have enhanced the calling features as per the need of the modern lifestyle, and both TALK PRO and TALK 2 are the result of our commitment and consistent endeavour to deliver the best.”