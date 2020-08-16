Advertisement

Facebook Combines Messenger, Instagram Chats in New Update

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : August 16, 2020 7:04 pm

The update will roll out int the US on both Android and iOS devices soon
Facebook has started rolling out a new update on Instagram that merges the in-app messaging feature with Messenger. The update has started rolling out to users in India; the update screen will pop up when users open Instagram. The message that pops up on the screen read, "There's a new way to message on Instagram."

 

Apart from merging the two messaging platforms, the update also contains three other changes - coloured chats, swipe to reply to messages, and emoji reactions.

 

The paper airplane icon on the top right corner has been replaced by the Messenger logo. The chats also appear colourful with blue and purple colours used for the sender's messages.

 

The plans of integrating started in July when Facebook said they're aiming at providing seamless communication experience for its billions of users around the globe

 

