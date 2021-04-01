Advertisement

Exchange your Poco F1 for a Poco X3 Pro and a get a discount of Rs 7000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2021 4:28 pm

As per the latest offer, you can exchange your Poco F1 for a Poco X3 Pro and get a discount of Rs 7000
Poco recently unveiled the Poco X3 Pro in India with the new Snapdragon 860 SoC and a 120Hz display. The smartphone looks to be a great upgrade for a person who still owns the Poco F1 that was launched 2 ½ year back. And Poco is now willing to provide an exchange offer for a person who owns a Poco F1 to exchange the smartphone for the Poco X3 Pro at a price lower than ever.

 

Users can now avail a discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of POCO X3 Pro, by exchanging their POCO F1. The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and after the exchange, the price will come down to Rs 11,999. And the 8GB + 128GB variant that costs Rs 20,999 will cost Rs 13,999 after the exchange. 

 

You can get an additional discount of Rs 1000 on each of the variants if you use an ICICI Bank card. Although, for you to be eligible for the discount, your Poco F1 should qualify the diagnostic test which the Flipkart executive will conduct on the spot. And secondly, Rs 7000 is the maximum value of the discount. 

 

Poco X3 Pro Specifications 

 

In terms of design, the Poco X3 Pro lies along the same lines as the Poco X3 with a circular camera array at the back along with the huge Poco logo. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) LCD display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and Poco has included the needed adaptor in the box. 

 

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor and an f/1.8 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV. There are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing shots. The selfies are handled by a 20MP f/2.2 camera.

