HomeNewsDizo phone could soon be launched

Dizo phone could soon be launched

Dizo is purportedly working on a mobile phone that could soon be launched. The smartphone recently appeared on FCC as well which revealed the key specifications of the device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Last updated:

Highlights

  • Dizo could soon launch a mobile phone
  • It could be called the Dizo Star 500 as per FCC

Realme’s Dizo brand could soon be coming up with a mobile phone. The brand recently launched the first set of products in India including TWS earbuds and wireless earphones. The Dizo brand is said to offer more affordable products compared to Realme’s own products.

A few days ago, Dizo’s official Twitter handle shared a teaser of an upcoming product. As per the teaser image, it could very well be a smartphone. The teaser stands in line with a recent image of a Dizo mobile phone that came up on FCC back in May.

Dizo revealed the teaser with a description that says ‘looks that don’t deceive’. And the image next to it, when brightened up a bit, looks similar to the FCC images of the purported Dizo Star 500 phone. The mobile phone could be a basic one with a keypad.

  • Dizo phone FCC
  • Dizo phone FCC
  • Dizo phone FCC
Dizo Star 500 FCC

It could come with 2G connectivity, dual-SIM support, a microSD card slot, and a 1,830 mAh battery. The battery could be a replaceable one. The phone may sport a single camera at the back along with a flash in a circular design.

There’s no official word from the company regarding what could be the new product. If it is the Dizo Star 500, one can expect the specifications to be the same as mentioned above.

Regarding the latest products from Dizo, the Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, and the Wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 1,499. In addition, the products will be available at introductory prices of Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

The Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will go on sale on July 7. They will be available in four colours – black, blue, green, and orange. The Dizo GoPods D TWS will be available in two colours. It will go on sale starting July 14.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Next articleVivo Y72 5G to launch on July 15 in India, price tipped
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.