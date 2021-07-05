Dizo phone could soon be launched

Realme’s Dizo brand could soon be coming up with a mobile phone. The brand recently launched the first set of products in India including TWS earbuds and wireless earphones. The Dizo brand is said to offer more affordable products compared to Realme’s own products.

A few days ago, Dizo’s official Twitter handle shared a teaser of an upcoming product. As per the teaser image, it could very well be a smartphone. The teaser stands in line with a recent image of a Dizo mobile phone that came up on FCC back in May.

Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent.



Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 2, 2021

Dizo revealed the teaser with a description that says ‘looks that don’t deceive’. And the image next to it, when brightened up a bit, looks similar to the FCC images of the purported Dizo Star 500 phone. The mobile phone could be a basic one with a keypad.





Dizo Star 500 FCC

It could come with 2G connectivity, dual-SIM support, a microSD card slot, and a 1,830 mAh battery. The battery could be a replaceable one. The phone may sport a single camera at the back along with a flash in a circular design.

There’s no official word from the company regarding what could be the new product. If it is the Dizo Star 500, one can expect the specifications to be the same as mentioned above.

Regarding the latest products from Dizo, the Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, and the Wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 1,499. In addition, the products will be available at introductory prices of Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

The Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will go on sale on July 7. They will be available in four colours – black, blue, green, and orange. The Dizo GoPods D TWS will be available in two colours. It will go on sale starting July 14.