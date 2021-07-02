Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India

Realme’s new brand Dizo has launched two new products in India. These audio products include the Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones and the Dizo Wireless neckband. In addition, the Dizo brand will offer more affordable products compared to Realme’s own audio products.

The Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599, and the Wireless neckband earphones cost Rs 1,499. In addition, the products will be available at introductory prices of Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

The Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will go on sale on July 7. They will be available in four colours – black, blue, green, and orange. The Dizo GoPods D TWS will be available in two colours. It will go on sale starting July 14. The audio products will be available on Flipkart and will be available at select offline retailers at a later date.

Dizo Wireless Neckband earphones Specifications

The Dizo Wireless neckband earphones sport an 11.2mm Bass Boost driver. It supports 88ms super low-latency gaming mode as well. The neckband earphones support magnetic instant connect as well. The earbuds can connect to your phone as soon as you separate the earphones.

The earbuds also support fast charging via a USB-C port. You also get an IPX4 Waterproof rating. You also get 17 hours of playback time and packs a 150mAh battery. Custom functions for earbuds can be found in the Realme link app.

Read More: Realme Beard Trimmer, Buds 2 Neo and more launched in India starting at Rs 499

Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones Specifications

The new TWS earphones by Dizo feature 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. You get 120 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge. There’s also a 110ms low-latency mode allowing for a more synced audio experience. There’s a 40mAh battery in each of the earbuds to provide 5 hours of playback time for each earbud.

The charging case packs a 400mAh battery allowing up to 20 hours of battery life. The TWS earbuds feature IPX4 rating, ENC technology and AAC audio codec. In addition, each earbud has interactive touch controls for easily controlling play/pause functions.