Detel D1 Guru, D1 Champ, D1 Star, and D1 Max feature phones launched in India

Detel has today announced the launch of its new range of feature phones in India. The company has four feature phones including D1 Guru, D1 Champ, D1 Star, and D1 Max.

Detel D1 Guru is priced at Rs 625, D1 Champ for Rs 649, D1 Star for Rs 799 and Detel D1 Max is priced at Rs 999 respectively. The newly launched series will be available for purchase on the Detel website and app, and e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall.

Detel D1 Guru and D1 Champ are loaded with a 1.8-inch LCD display, while the D1 Star and D1 Max come equipped with a 2.4-inch and 2.8-inch LCD display respectively. All the feature phones come with dual SIM and dual standby support.

The D1 Star and D1 Max also feature Bluetooth dialer through which one can connect both of them with a smartphone to connect calls, SMS and music. All the feature phones are loaded with audio and video player and comes with a digital camera.

In terms of battery, D1 Guru, D1 Champ and D1 Star are loaded with a 1,000mAh battery, while the D1 Max is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery. Apart from this, the feature phones support SOS and torch function, power saving mode, phone vibrater, call blacklist and wireless FM Radio.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel says, “We had an enthralling journey in the Indian feature phone market, with unbeatable ‘Value for money’ products launched in the past years. The new devices have been beautifully designed looking at the modern-day needs and expectations of the users. This new series will further strengthen our vision of connecting 40 crore Indians.”