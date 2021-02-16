Advertisement

Daiwa launches 32-inch, 39-inch Smart TVs with built-in Alexa

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 16, 2021 3:00 pm

Latest News

Daiwa has introduced two new sizes of TVs under its smart TVs ranges which have built-in Alexa
Advertisement

Daiwa, the homegrown Indian consumer durables brand, has launched two new screen sizes for the Alexa built-in Smart TVs – 32 inches (80 cm) and 39 inches (98 cm). The Daiwa D32S7B (80cm) and D40HDRS (98cm) TVs are priced for Rs 15,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively. 

 

oneBoth the products are available with leading retail stores in India and come with a one-year complete warranty, along with a one-year additional warranty on the TV panel upon registering the product on the “My Daiwa App". 

Daiwa 32-inch

The TVs have Alexa built-in with which you can interact through the mic button on the remote to execute any voice commands. Furthermore, Smart TV supports Multilingual languages - Hindi and many others. The Daiwa Smart TV  can be controlled hands-free by connecting it to an Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo smart speakers, or the Alexa app. 

 

Advertisement

Daiwa 39-inch

 

The TVs feature ‘The Big Wall UI’  that brings direct access to 25,00,000+ hours of content and official apps, including Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot, along with a Movie Box app that comes with thousands of movie options in different genres and languages for viewers. 

 

Daiwa TV remote

 

The TV also supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube. Its smart search called Content Discovery engine (CDE) allows users to browse and search from a library of movies, TV shows and more from the available apps. Smart TV supports automatic OTA updates. 

 

Powered with Android 8.0 version and A35 Quad-core processor, the Daiwa Smart TV is equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM for storage. It comes with various connectivity options which include - 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth for audio devices and EShare for screen mirroring. The Smartphones can be also be used as air Mouse for controls with the help of EShare.  

 

The Smart TV offers 1366 X 768-pixel resolution, with Quantum Luminit Technology that enables better colour contrasts and deeper blacks. They come with 20W sound output and the stereo Box speakers enable surround sound technology. 

Daiwa launches 43-inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-in and Smart Controls

Daiwa introduces a new range of Smart TVs in India

Daiwa launches two new Smart TVs in India, partners with Dbx-tv for 4K TVs

Daiwa introduces 2 Smart TVs with Quantum Luminit and Big Wall UI, price starts at Rs 9,990

Daiwa announces its range of toughened glass semi-automatic washing machines starting Rs 8,990

Daiwa offers discounts on LED, Smart and Quantum Luminit TVs, price now starts at Rs 8,990

Latest News from Daiwa

You might like this

Tags: Daiwa

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Beetel launches TWS 110 earbuds

Harman Kardon launches SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speaker System in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies