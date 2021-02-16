Daiwa launches 32-inch, 39-inch Smart TVs with built-in Alexa

Daiwa has introduced two new sizes of TVs under its smart TVs ranges which have built-in Alexa

Daiwa, the homegrown Indian consumer durables brand, has launched two new screen sizes for the Alexa built-in Smart TVs – 32 inches (80 cm) and 39 inches (98 cm). The Daiwa D32S7B (80cm) and D40HDRS (98cm) TVs are priced for Rs 15,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.

oneBoth the products are available with leading retail stores in India and come with a one-year complete warranty, along with a one-year additional warranty on the TV panel upon registering the product on the “My Daiwa App".

The TVs have Alexa built-in with which you can interact through the mic button on the remote to execute any voice commands. Furthermore, Smart TV supports Multilingual languages - Hindi and many others. The Daiwa Smart TV can be controlled hands-free by connecting it to an Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo smart speakers, or the Alexa app.

The TVs feature ‘The Big Wall UI’ that brings direct access to 25,00,000+ hours of content and official apps, including Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot, along with a Movie Box app that comes with thousands of movie options in different genres and languages for viewers.

The TV also supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube. Its smart search called Content Discovery engine (CDE) allows users to browse and search from a library of movies, TV shows and more from the available apps. Smart TV supports automatic OTA updates.

Powered with Android 8.0 version and A35 Quad-core processor, the Daiwa Smart TV is equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM for storage. It comes with various connectivity options which include - 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth for audio devices and EShare for screen mirroring. The Smartphones can be also be used as air Mouse for controls with the help of EShare.

The Smart TV offers 1366 X 768-pixel resolution, with Quantum Luminit Technology that enables better colour contrasts and deeper blacks. They come with 20W sound output and the stereo Box speakers enable surround sound technology.