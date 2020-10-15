Coolpad Cool 6 with 21 MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display.
Coolpad has today launched Cool 6 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be available on Amazon from October 14th from 12 Noon. Coolpad Cool 6 is the successor of Cool 5, which was launched last year.
Coolpad Cool 6 comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 10,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs 12,999. It comes in Blue and Silver colour variants.
The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. For enhanced security, the brand has also added a face & fingerprint unlock security feature to its latest device
For the camera, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.
On the front, there is a 21-megapixel (MP) camera AI rising selfie camera which comes with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode. The phone packs a 4000 mAh power-saving battery. The company has not announced the Android version but it is most probably running on Android 10.
Harsh Sharma Online Marketing Manager, Coolpad India said, “Post a successful launch of Cool 5, we are happy to add another new model to our existing portfolio. Equipped with such smart and premium features, we are confident that Cool 6 will stand out as one of our biggest hits in the market till date, meeting the smartphone aspirations of Indian consumers exactly as per their needs and affordability.”
You might like this