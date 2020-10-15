Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 6 with 21 MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 1:21 pm

Latest News

The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display.
Advertisement

Coolpad has today launched Cool 6 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be available on Amazon from October 14th from 12 Noon. Coolpad Cool 6 is the successor of Cool 5, which was launched last year.

Coolpad Cool 6 comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 10,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs 12,999. It comes in Blue and Silver colour variants.

The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. For enhanced security, the brand has also added a face & fingerprint unlock security feature to its latest device

For the camera, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.

 
On the front, there is a 21-megapixel (MP) camera AI rising selfie camera which comes with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode. The phone packs a 4000 mAh power-saving battery. The company has not announced the Android version but it is most probably running on Android 10.

Harsh Sharma Online Marketing Manager, Coolpad India said, “Post a successful launch of Cool 5, we are happy to add another new model to our existing portfolio. Equipped with such smart and premium features, we are confident that Cool 6 will stand out as one of our biggest hits in the market till date, meeting the smartphone aspirations of Indian consumers exactly as per their needs and affordability.”

Coolpad Cool 5 launched in India with Mediatek Helio P22 SoC

Coolpad Cool 10 with MediaTek Helio P30 chipset announced

Coolpad Cool 12A is now official with 4000mAh battery, 16MP dual rear cameras

Coolpad Cool 6 teased to launch in India with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Latest News from Coolpad

You might like this

Tags: Coolpad

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP quad camera setup

Mi 10T series launched in India with 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies