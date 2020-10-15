Coolpad Cool 6 with 21 MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display.

Coolpad has today launched Cool 6 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device will be available on Amazon from October 14th from 12 Noon. Coolpad Cool 6 is the successor of Cool 5, which was launched last year.



Coolpad Cool 6 comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 10,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs 12,999. It comes in Blue and Silver colour variants.



The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53-inch FHD True Full screen display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. For enhanced security, the brand has also added a face & fingerprint unlock security feature to its latest device



For the camera, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.





On the front, there is a 21-megapixel (MP) camera AI rising selfie camera which comes with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode. The phone packs a 4000 mAh power-saving battery. The company has not announced the Android version but it is most probably running on Android 10.



Harsh Sharma Online Marketing Manager, Coolpad India said, “Post a successful launch of Cool 5, we are happy to add another new model to our existing portfolio. Equipped with such smart and premium features, we are confident that Cool 6 will stand out as one of our biggest hits in the market till date, meeting the smartphone aspirations of Indian consumers exactly as per their needs and affordability.”





