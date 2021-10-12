ColorOS 12 Global Version launched: Features, Eligible Devices, Beta Timeline

ColorOS 12 was unveiled last month in China and a global version has now been revealed. ColorOS 12 in Oppo devices is based on Android 12 and comes with a bunch of new features including Wallpaper-based theming, app cloner, new camera features and more.

Along with this, Oppo has also revealed the list of eligible devices and the timeline for the arrival of ColorOS 12 Beta for each of those devices. Talking about these first, here’s the complete list of devices as to when they will receive their respective betas of ColorOS 12:

Starting October 2021

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Starting November 2021

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Find X2

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 5G

Starting December 2021

OPPO Reno6

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno5 Pro

OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition

OPPO Reno5

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

OPPO A74 5G

OPPO A73 5G

Starting First Half of 2022

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G

OPPO Find X2 Lite

OPPO Find X2 Neo

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO Reno5 5G

OPPO Reno5 Z 5G

OPPO Reno5 Lite

OPPO Reno5 F

OPPO Reno5 A

OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno4 5G

OPPO Reno4 Z 5G

OPPO Reno4 Pro

OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition

OPPO Reno4

OPPO Reno4 Lite

OPPO Reno4 F

OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno3

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F17 Pro

OPPO A94 5G

OPPO A94

OPPO A93

OPPO A54 5G

OPPO A53s 5G

Starting Second Half of 2022

OPPO F19s

OPPO F19

OPPO F17

OPPO A74

OPPO A73

OPPO A53s

OPPO A53

OPPO A16s

So these were the complete list of devices that will receive ColorOS 12 Beta and eventually, a stable build. However, this plan does not apply on carrier variants. Oppo recently also updated its software policy where the company will provide 3 years of major Android OS upgrades to its Find X series devices along with 4 years of security patches.

There will be two Android updates for the Oppo Reno and Oppo F series, and a single Android update for select Oppo A series models. As for the features of the ColorOS 12, Oppo’s new OS incorporates a bunch of features from stock Android 12 including Privacy Dashboard, Wallpaper based theming system, HyperBoost and colour vision enhancement.

Moreover, the OS gets the three-finger translate feature for Google Lens and a Phone Manager for other security-related features. Furthermore, there are also Quick View cards and new shortcuts. These include a click to switch to a small window, ability to adjust the size of the floating window and a double click to switch to full screen. It also comes with a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji. Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations.