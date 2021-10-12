ColorOS 12 Global Version launched: Features, Eligible Devices, Beta Timeline

ColorOS 12 was unveiled last month in China and a global version has now been revealed. ColorOS 12 in Oppo devices is based on Android 12 and comes with a bunch of new features including Wallpaper-based theming, app cloner, new camera features and more.
Along with this, Oppo has also revealed the list of eligible devices and the timeline for the arrival of ColorOS 12 Beta for each of those devices. Talking about these first, here’s the complete list of devices as to when they will receive their respective betas of ColorOS 12:
Starting October 2021
- OPPO Find X3 Pro
Starting November 2021
- OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
- OPPO Find X2 Pro
- OPPO Find X2
- OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition
- OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
- OPPO Reno6 5G
Starting December 2021
- OPPO Reno6
- OPPO Reno6 Z 5G
- OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
- OPPO Reno5 Pro
- OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition
- OPPO Reno5
- OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
- OPPO A74 5G
- OPPO A73 5G
Starting First Half of 2022
- OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G
- OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G
- OPPO Find X2 Lite
- OPPO Find X2 Neo
- OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
- OPPO Reno5 5G
- OPPO Reno5 Z 5G
- OPPO Reno5 Lite
- OPPO Reno5 F
- OPPO Reno5 A
- OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G
- OPPO Reno4 5G
- OPPO Reno4 Z 5G
- OPPO Reno4 Pro
- OPPO Reno4 Mo Salah Edition
- OPPO Reno4
- OPPO Reno4 Lite
- OPPO Reno4 F
- OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G
- OPPO Reno3 Pro
- OPPO Reno3
- OPPO F19 Pro
- OPPO F17 Pro
- OPPO A94 5G
- OPPO A94
- OPPO A93
- OPPO A54 5G
- OPPO A53s 5G
Starting Second Half of 2022
- OPPO F19s
- OPPO F19
- OPPO F17
- OPPO A74
- OPPO A73
- OPPO A53s
- OPPO A53
- OPPO A16s
So these were the complete list of devices that will receive ColorOS 12 Beta and eventually, a stable build. However, this plan does not apply on carrier variants. Oppo recently also updated its software policy where the company will provide 3 years of major Android OS upgrades to its Find X series devices along with 4 years of security patches.
There will be two Android updates for the Oppo Reno and Oppo F series, and a single Android update for select Oppo A series models. As for the features of the ColorOS 12, Oppo’s new OS incorporates a bunch of features from stock Android 12 including Privacy Dashboard, Wallpaper based theming system, HyperBoost and colour vision enhancement.
Moreover, the OS gets the three-finger translate feature for Google Lens and a Phone Manager for other security-related features. Furthermore, there are also Quick View cards and new shortcuts. These include a click to switch to a small window, ability to adjust the size of the floating window and a double click to switch to full screen. It also comes with a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji. Oppo’s Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations.