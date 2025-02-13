Cheapest 5G Smartphone: Who is Offering Better Choice Xiaomi or Samsung?

The race to create India’s cheapest 5G smartphone is in full swing, aiming to make the latest cellular technology accessible to the masses. But is simply offering the cheapest 5G phone enough to attract consumers, even if it means cutting corners on other key aspects? The short answer is no. Brands like Redmi and Samsung understand this, focusing instead on delivering value-for-money 5G devices that not only keep costs low but also excel in overall performance, ensuring users get the best bang for their buck.

Redmi has two devices one can opt for if one is looking for a budget 5G device, and those are the Redmi A4 5G and the Redmi 14C 5G. On the other hand, the Galaxy F06 5G is Samsung’s contender for 5G phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range. Here’s a comparison between the three devices to help you pick one.

Pricing Details: Doesn’t show the bigger picture

The Redmi A4 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 9,499 for 4GB + 128GB.

The Redmi 14C 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 6GB + 64GB version costs Rs 10,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999.

The Galaxy F06 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

While the Redmi A4 5G might appeal to you the most due to its cheaper price tag, it doesn’t show the full picture as price is not the only factor to consider here. Read further to know more.

5G Support: It isn’t as Simple as You Think

All three devices support 5G, but it’s not a black-and-white picture as expected. That’s because the Redmi A4 5G doesn’t support Airtel’s 5G services. That is because the phone only supports standalone (SA) 5G, while Airtel’s network in India uses non-standalone (NSA) 5G. Airtel has announced in the past that it will launch its SA services at some point in future, but the exact timeline remains unconfirmed.

On the other hand, both the Redmi 14C 5G and the Galaxy F06 5G have support for 12 5G bands, not only making them future-proof but also making them compatible with both NSA and SA 5G services.

One should know that the Redmi A4 5G may be the cheapest out of the trio, but it comes with its own limitations that could hamper your experience.

Display: Pick your preference

Both the Redmi devices get a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming support.

As for Samsung’s Galaxy F06 5G, it has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution.

While Redmi’s panels are smoother at 120Hz, Samsung’s panel is brighter which means it will provide you with better outdoor readability. Now, it depends on the consumer whether they want to opt for a brighter or smoother panel. The differences between both aspects would be quite visible in real-world use, so choose wisely. If we talk of our experience, we prefer Samsung’s panel based on our usage as they have better viewing angles and colour reproduction.

Software & Performance: Power Vs Longevity

The Redmi A4 5G uses the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, which is the slowest out of the trio, while the Redmi 14C 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The Galaxy F06 5G has the Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is better than the 4s Gen 2 but is slightly below the 4 Gen 2 in terms of benchmarks.

While the Redmi 14C 5G is slightly more powerful than the Galaxy F06 5G, the performance gap between the devices is minimal, making software optimization a more crucial factor than raw specifications in determining the user experience. Furthermore, Samsung’s device offers double the storage as Redmi 14C 5G at the same starting price point, which is something one might prefer.

Samsung’s device also runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out of the box and is all set to get 4 years of OS updates and security patches. The 14C 5G will get two major updates till Android 16 and 3 years of security patches. The Redmi A4 5G will also get two major OS updates and 4 years of patches.

While software is a subjective choice, Samsung’s phone gets you the latest Android version and offers more OS updates, taking home the clear win in this department. This also shows that making the cheapest 5G smartphone doesn’t mean you have to compromise in software, as Samsung’s Galaxy F06 5G comes with the same software as its flagship S25 series out of the box, with obvious differences in terms of features between the two.

Cameras and Battery: Minimal Differences

There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support on the Redmi 14C 5G and the A4 5G. On the rear, the phones sport a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera is included on the A4 5G while the 14C 5G has an 8MP sensor.

The Galaxy F06 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing shooter.

The differences in terms of optics are minimal, and so are in the battery department. While the Redmi devices have a slightly bigger battery, the Galaxy F06 5G charges at faster speeds. We’ll give this a tie as we feel the real-world tests would speak better as to which device is the better one. A concern for Samsung buyers would be the lack of a charger within the box, while Redmi’s handsets come with it.

Some additional differences would include an IP54 rating for the Redmi 14C 5G while Samsung’s Galaxy F06 5G has none. Fortunately, all of them come with a 3.5mm Audio Jack and support microSD card storage expansion.

Verdict

If you want to buy the cheapest 5G smartphone from one of these brands, you’ll have to consider some key factors that could make or break your experience. The Redmi A4 5G shouldn’t even be on your list, considering paying only a thousand bucks more would get you a better handset.

As for the comparison between Redmi 14C 5G and the Galaxy F06 5G, the former does provide you with good value, but in our opinion, Samsung’s 5G device is far more reliable in most areas, especially in the software department. It also offers more value in some cases compared to both of Redmi’s devices, hence why we think it’s the device to go for in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment.