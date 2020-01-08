CES 2020: Intel shows off its first foldable laptop ‘Horseshoe Bend’

The company has showcased a new prototype known as Horseshoe Bend.

The latest foldable laptop from Intel is similar to what we have seen in ThinkPad X1 Fold. However, the Bend foldable laptop is much bigger than the X1 Fold. It comes with an OLED display that when unfolded provides a 17.3-inch display. The company has also added a kickstand so that one can make full use of the new foldable laptop. One can also pair a wireless keyboard with Horseshoe Bend.

The latest Horseshoe Bend is powered by the latest Intel 10nm Tiger Lake processor, which is said to be made available later this year. It runs on Windows 10. The foldable laptop comes with a 7.7mm thickness and the company has added two hinges to link the top and bottom halves of the laptop. The company has also added flexible gaskets to keep out dust. That said, there is no information available about the pricing and availability of the latest foldable laptop from Intel.

Meanwhile, Lenovo also introduced its first foldable laptop known as ThinkPad X1 Fold. When the laptop is unfolded it shows a 13.3-inches of OLED display, while in landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets. ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499.