  • 14:19 Jan 08, 2020

Advertisement

CES 2020: Intel shows off its first foldable laptop ‘Horseshoe Bend’

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 1:53 pm

Latest News

The company has showcased a new prototype known as Horseshoe Bend.

Intel has today showcased its first foldable laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has showcased a new prototype known as Horseshoe Bend. 

 

The latest foldable laptop from Intel is similar to what we have seen in ThinkPad X1 Fold. However, the Bend foldable laptop is much bigger than the X1 Fold. It comes with an OLED display that when unfolded provides a 17.3-inch display. The company has also added a kickstand so that one can make full use of the new foldable laptop. One can also pair a wireless keyboard with Horseshoe Bend. 

 

The latest Horseshoe Bend is powered by the latest Intel 10nm Tiger Lake processor, which is said to be made available later this year. It runs on Windows 10. The foldable laptop comes with a 7.7mm thickness and the company has added two hinges to link the top and bottom halves of the laptop. The company has also added flexible gaskets to keep out dust. That said, there is no information available about the pricing and availability of the latest foldable laptop from Intel. 

 

Meanwhile, Lenovo also introduced its first foldable laptop known as ThinkPad X1 Fold. When the laptop is unfolded it shows a 13.3-inches of OLED display, while in landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets. ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with Intel Core processor launched in India

RedmiBook 13 launched with 10th Gen Intel Core, NVIDIA GeForce MX 250

Honor MagicBook 15 with 10-gen Intel Core processors announced

Latest News from Intel

Tags: Intel Horseshoe Bend Intel Horseshoe Bend foldable laptop Intel Horseshoe Bend launch Intel Horseshoe Bend features Intel Horseshoe Bend specs Intel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

CES 2020: Asus introduces new range of laptops, desktops, displays and more

CES 2020: Lenovo introduces world’s first Yoga 5G laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop, ThinkBook Plus, IdeaPad Chromebook and more

CES 2020: MSI introduces GEE Raider, GS66 Stealth, Creator 17 and more

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies