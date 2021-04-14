Canon announces development of the EOS R3 Full-frame Mirrorless Camera, launches three new RF lenses

Canon has announced the development of its new EOS R3 full-frame camera along with the launch of three new RF lenses.

Canon India today announced that the company is currently developing the new EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera, which will feature a newly developed 35mm full-frame, backlit, stacked CMOS sensor and a DIGIC X image processor. The new camera is designed to provide high-level basic functionality required to meet the needs of professional and enthusiast users.

"The currently-in-development EOS R3 is based on the concept of high speed, high sensitivity and high reliability", says Canon. The EOS R3 will be introduced into Canon’s lineup of professional and enthusiast cameras that includes the EOS-1D X Mark III flagship DSLR camera (released in February 2020) and the EOS 5 series, including the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera (released in July 2020). The EOS R3 aims to provide professional-level quality for both stills and video capture, even for moving subjects.

Alongside Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology—by which each pixel on the image sensor possesses both image capture and phase-detect AF functionality, the EOS R3 uses an algorithm that employs deep learning technology that enables improved head and eye detection for human subjects as well as a new capability to detect subjects.

In addition, the EOS R3 is Canon’s first digital camera to feature Eye Control AFfunctionality. When shooting still images and looking through the viewfinder, this new feature enables the AF frame to adjust according to detected movement of the user’s eye, making possible smoother shooting with quick focus when transitioning between subjects.

The EOS R3 will also have a dust and water resistance body design with integrated vertical hand-grip, as well as compatibility with Canon’s Mobile File Transfer.

New RF Lenses

Along with the new development, the brand also announced three brand new RF lenses: the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM, RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM & RF600mm f/4L IS USM. The RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM is the world’s first medium telephoto macro lens with a maximum shooting magnification of 1.4x. The RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM telephoto lenses are native to the RF mount and provide professional and advanced amateurs with extra reach that comes with a high level of image quality, reliability and durability as per Canon.

At 1.0x with a focusing distance of 0.28m, a working distance of 11.2cm is maintained. Additionally, at 1.4x with a focusing distance of 0.26m and a working distance of 8.6cm, allowing sufficient space to photograph small products/objects that require specific lighting.

The RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM is equipped with a spherical aberration (SA) control ring, which gives users the ability to toggle between soft or hard depiction of bokeh (the quality of the blur produced by the out-of-focus areas) by turning the SA control ring.

The RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM features an improved optical IS when compared to the 4-stop IS capability of its EF equivalent lens, the EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM. When attached to an EOS R system camera that does not have in-body IS, the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM provides up to 5 stops of IS. The RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM can achieve up to 8 stops of IS through the coordinated IS feature when attached to an EOS R system camera that has in-body IS.

Hybrid IS on the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM also helps to suppress angular camera shake (rotational) and shift camera shake (linear) during handheld shooting, enabling users to capture sharp images. The suppression of subjection magnification fluctuations (focus breathing) in the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM reduces the changes in the angle of view during the adjustment of focusing distances. As an L lens, the RF100mm f/2.8L IS USM is both dust and water resistant, which is especially useful during outdoor shooting situations.

The RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM provide native super telephoto capabilities to the RF system, allowing users to reach 400mm and 600mm respectively. The RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM inherit the optics and deliver the same high image quality found in all Canon L lenses, while offering the advantages of the RF mount.

The RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM both come with three Image Stabilisation (IS) modes, which are optimised to match the subject’s movement. Both lenses provide more control over aperture settings during movie shooting. With the RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM, aperture control during movie shooting can be set in 1/8 step increments for both lenses (EF lens is 1/3 step). The brightness of the scene can be changed smoothly even when there is a sudden change in brightness, such as when a subject moves from a dark place to a bright place, resulting in more natural-looking images.

The mount, switches, focus ring and other parts of the RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF600mm f/4L IS USM are dust and drip-resistant to prevent any water from entering the camera. Both super telephoto lenses are compatible with the existing RF extenders RF 1.4x and RF 2x. A staggering 1200mm focal length can be achieved when RF600mm f/4L IS USM is paired with the Extender RF 2x.