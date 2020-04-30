Advertisement

Call of Duty: Mobile get Season 6 update with Rust Map, new modes and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 11:55 am

The new update brings new features, new Rust map, new modes, Battle Pass content and more.
Call of Duty: Mobile is now receiving the new Season 6 update. The new update brings new features, new Rust map, new modes, Battle Pass content and more. The update is live on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. 

 

The new update brings version 1.0.12 and it also brings new Battle Pass rewards for both free and premium tiers. The update also brings a new theme titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust’. So, here what new Call of Duty: Mobile is offering with the latest update:

 

Rust Map

 

The company has introduced a new map known as Rust on its multiplayer game. The map has pulled from the hallowed halls of Modern Warfare 2 and it comes with high-octane, close quarters of action. The new map will be available in 2vs2 Showdown, Rapid Fire and Hardpoint mode. 

 

1vs1 Duel Mode and Saloon Map

 

The company says that the new modes will be available in Mid-May and it comes with new map Saloon. The 1v1 Duel will allow players to have a face-off in three rounds of gameplay. Furthermore, 1v1 Duel will be available on Killhouse map as well. 

 

New Modes

 

The Season 6 update also brings two new modes. To start with, the company has introduced Capture the Flag - Gold Edition. In this mode, players will not need to capture the flag, but a bountiful chest of gold. Another mode is Kill Confirmed. This is popular in Call of Duty game. In this mode, one has to take out enemies in a team vs team except when an enemy is downed they drop a dog tag. The moment an enemy dog tag is picked up it is scored for your team, but at the same time, any member of the enemy team may also walk over their teammate's dog tag and remove it from play.

 

Battle Pass changes

 

The update also brings Battle Pass changes. The company has revealed that it has removed tasks and players will now level up the Battle Pass by just playing the game. Players can now play Battle Royale, Multiplayer, or any limited-time game mode and they will receive Battle Pass XP. One will be able to see that XP being accounted for in the after-action report. 

 

The brand has also introduced Monthly Calender in which players will have 24 days to collect different login bonuses including western-themed RUS-79U - Desert Snake, MW11 - Sandbox, and the Arctic. 50 - Desert Snake.

