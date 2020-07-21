BSNL introduces Rs 1,299 broadband plan with 22GB data per day

The company has introduced a new 22GB CUL broadband plan for its users in the country.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new broadband plan for its customers. The company has introduced a new 22GB CUL broadband plan for its users in the country.

The broadband plan comes with a price tag of Rs 1,299 and it is effective from July 1, 2020. The pack offers 22GB of data per day along with 10Mbps speeds. Once the daily limit is finished, users can still enjoy the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps. The pack is available for a monthly and annual basis. For monthly, users have to shed Rs 1,299. However, with an annual plan, users will have to pay Rs 12,990, thus saving Rs 2,595 as compared to the monthly plan.

The broadband plan is also available for a 2-year and 3-year advance payment option. The 2-year plan comes with Rs 24,681 and for 3-year, users have to pay Rs 36,372. The plan is available in all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar circle. The plan also offers one free account with an email address and 1GB of cloud storage.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced that it is bringing multiple recharge options for its range of prepaid plans in India. The state-owned operator has revealed that the service is available from Rs 97 prepaid plan and goes up to Rs 1,999 pack.

With this, users can make an advance recharge for their prepaid mobile number after the existing plan expires. BSNL will intimate the subscribers about the facility through an SMS message. The service is available across all telecom circles. BSNL further notes that the facility is available with its range of prepaid plans. The list includes Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans.