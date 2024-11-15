BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Service Announced: Details to Know

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched India’s first direct-to-device satellite connectivity service. This technology, developed in partnership with US-based communications company Viasat, promises to bridge the digital divide and bring reliable communication to even the most isolated corners of the country.

The Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the launch via an X post with a video, where the caption read, “BSNL launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device service! Seamless connectivity now reaches India’s remotest corners.” Satellite Connectivity service itself isn’t something new but was so far reserved for emergency services, military, and other similar services, particularly in India.

In international regions such as the US, the service is also available for the general public and is leveraged by companies like Apple that offer support to contact emergency services in critical situations through their smartphones, beginning with the iPhone 14 series that was announced 2 years back.

Unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, the BSNL Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity Service utilizes Viasat’s geostationary L-band satellites, positioned approximately 36,000 kilometers above Earth. This Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology allows for seamless two-way communication between devices and satellites, bypassing the need for terrestrial cell towers. Through this technology, even those users who live in an area with poor network reception can stay connected to their loved ones.

The service is touted to offer a range of benefits, including how it extends Network coverage to remote areas, disaster-prone zones, and maritime regions, ensuring uninterrupted communication for all. It enables users to make emergency calls and send SOS messages even when traditional networks are unavailable, a critical feature for disaster relief and emergency response. Moreover, users will also be able to make UPI payments in similar situations.

While pricing and device compatibility details are yet to be officially announced, the service is expected to be accessible to both individuals and businesses.