Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS earbuds launched in India with Type-C charging, IPX5 rating

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS earbuds have been launched in India with IPX5 rating and TYPE-C charging.

Boult Audio has launched the AirBass FX1 TWS earbuds in India priced at Rs 1499. These earbuds will be available in three colours including Black, White and Blue. The AirBass FX1 are already available for purchase on Amazon India.

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 earbuds comes with some features that are not usually found in products in its price range but are seen on other high-end TWS earbuds. The earbuds have touch controls for easy playback controls and voice assistant access.

You get Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and each earbud can pair separately to your phone while the other one stays in the charging case. The buda are IPX5 rated making them sweat and water resistant.

For battery life, you can get up to 8 hours per charge on the earpieces and up to 24 hours per charge cycle including the case. The case can be charged through a USB-C port which is mostly present in high-end TWS earbuds while the one in this price range usually come with a Micro-USB port.

These earbuds compete with the Redmi Earbuds S and Snokor iRocker Stix out of which the Redmi Earbuds S come with Micro-USB charging. Those earbuds have an IPX4 rating as well.