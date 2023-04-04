BoAt, Noise launch new smartwatches

BoAt and Noise have debuted a new set of smartwatches in India. The new smartwatches from boAt include Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro while Noise’ new product is called the ColorFit Icon 3. Read on to know more about the new smartwatches from the two homegrown brands.

Lunar Call Pro, Connect Pro: Price, Features

The Connect Pro (MRP Rs 10,999) is offered in Metallic Black, Active Black, Ink Blue, and Cherry Blossom, while the Lunar Call Pro (MRP Rs 6,990) gets Metallic Black, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cherry Blossom variants. The boAt Lunar Series smartwatch is now available at a launch price offer of Rs 3,499 for a limited time only, on boAt-lifestyle.com, with a 1-year warranty period.

Both the Lunar series smartwatches from BoAt have a circular aluminium dial with a 1.39″ always-on AMOLED display that adjusts brightness with an ambient light sensor. Users can change watchfaces on the watch made using the Watch Face Studio on the boAt Crest app.

It is powered by the Apollo3 chipset with SensAi, using which boAt becomes the first brand to introduce StanceBeam on a wearable. The StanceBeam picks data-driven insights that will help you improve your cricket gameplay by giving you insights about your performance.

With its in-built HD mic and speaker combo, the watches allow Bluetooth Calling with up to 20 onboard contacts to dial and receive calls as you like. Connect Pro and Call Pro offer 700+ Active Modes so one can track anything, including biking, dancing, and even cooking.

With Bluetooth BLE v5.0 and the gesture-based AMOLED display with ambient light sensor, you get up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. And together with ASAP Charge, a 30-minute charge should be enough to last you a while. The watches are also equipped with Advanced Power Saving Mode that extends their performance.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3: Price, Specs

Launched at a price of Rs 1,999, Noise ColorFit Icon 3 is available in six colour variants – Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black and can be availed from Flipkart and Noise’ own website.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 features a 1.91-inch display surrounded by a thin bezel and comes equipped with a resolution of 240 x 296 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. The smartwatch features a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control.

Additionally, users can now make stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls log.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. It features 100+ sports modes that allow users to track their activities and also comes with an IP67 water-resistant rating.

The smartwatch further gets an AI voice assistant that connects with the user’s smartphone assistant. Compatible with Siri and Google, this feature offers a convenient and efficient way for users to stay connected and get things done.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 also provides users with a QR code scan feature for seamless transactions and a passcode option to enhance the security of the smartwatch. The smartwatch’ battery can last up to 7 days on a single charge.