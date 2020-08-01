Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

Dubbed as Black Shar 3S, the smartphone comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology and more.

Black Shark has announced the launch of its latest gaming smartphone in China. Dubbed as Black Shar 3S, the smartphone comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology and more.

Black Shark 3S price

The Black Shark 3S comes with a price tag of 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 4299 yuan (approx. Rs 46,200) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version and 4799 Yuan (approx. Rs 51,500) for the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version. The smartphone is available in Black and Crystal Blue colour options.

Black Shark 3S specifications

Black Shark 3S features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 105 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500nits brightness and it comes with MEMC motion compensation technology as well. The device features a 120Hz refresh rate and 270Hz screen sampling rate.

The Black Shark 3S is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by a 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone comes with built-in 6 kinds of somatosensory actions, two-level sensitivity adjustment and it comes with screencasting with USB 3.0 data cable. It also comes with screen pressure 4.0 that offers three-dimensional control and AI recognition technology.

The Black Shark 3S is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f /1.8 aperture, LED flash, a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 sensor and a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 with JoyUI 2.0 running on top of it. The phone comes with a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.