  12:46 Feb 27, 2020

Audio Technica introduces ATH-CLR100BT headphones in India for Rs 2,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 11:42 am

Dubbed as Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available in Black, Blue, Red and White colour options.
Audio Technica has today announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth headphones in India. Dubbed as Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available in Black, Blue, Red and White colour options. 

 

The headphones will be available for purchase from Audio Technica authorized distributor RP Tech India. The latest headphones come with an in-line microphone to answer calls and one can also control music playback. The earbuds are comfortable to wear and the brand claims that it prevents sound leakage. It comes with the signature Mount Fuji shaped housing that allows the headphones to fit comfortably in the ear. The ear tips come in 3 sizes-small, medium and large to fit every ear.

 

The company claims that the latest Bluetooth headphones deliver up to seven hours of playback along with 200 hours of standby time. The headphones can be charged under 2 hours. The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it also supports a multi-pairing feature that allows for two Bluetooth devices to be connected simultaneously.

 

“We are very excited to launch the first-ever SKU designed in Japan with inputs from the Indian market. Special care was taken to understand the consumer and bring out a product with a sound signature tailored to the Indian taste” says Mr Robin Ghose, Business Manager Professional and Consumer, Audio-Technica, India. “We believe the ATH-CLR100BT with its exceptional build quality, audio quality and performance will change the way people today consume content on Bluetooth devices,” he added.

