Asus ZenFone 9 to launch on July 28

Asus has announced via its official website that its new smartphone, Zenfone 9, will launch on July 28. The company is yet to announce whether the smartphone will be available in India or not. Moreover, Asus hasn’t revealed any specifications or the price of the smartphone.

Asus ZenFone 9 leaked earlier last week which confirmed a bunch of its key specifications. The video suggests that it will sport a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the back, it should have a dual camera module with a LED flash along with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser.

The camera unit will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. For security, the fingerprint sensor can be seen embedded into the power button. The key can also be used to scroll through various UI pages.

As per the video, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. It could also get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the handset is shown with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Various other leaks suggest that it may have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor accompanying the primary one, a 12-megapixel front facing camera, and may support 30W fast charging.